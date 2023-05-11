BNP Paribas’ bold action on climate change: bank to cease financing new oil and gas fields

The rand has lost more than 3.5% so far this week
A ‘tame’ Russian concert across the Narva River signals a potential escalation in wartime tensions, posing a risk to Nato’s eastern front in Estonia
A landmark case challenges the Divorce Act’s constitutionality, specifically section 7(3), highlighting the plight of women married out of community of property
Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises
Profit dropped as the company’s capital spending jumped 93%, excluding the effect of hyperinflation in Ethiopia
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
The Ming Pao newspaper says from Sunday it will scrap the comic strip by Wong Kei-kwan, which has been running for 40 years
The Irish team made a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
The platform is restructuring amid ‘increasingly fierce competition and macroeconomic challenges’
Paris — BNP Paribas, France’s largest bank, will no longer provide any financing dedicated to the development of new oil and gas fields and it reiterated it targets a 80% cut of its oil exploration financing by 2030.
“BNP Paribas no longer provides dedicated financing for the development of new oil and gas fields, regardless of the financing terms,” the bank said on Thursday.
In January, BNP Paribas had already announced plans to cut oil exploration financing by 80% until 2030, and on Thursday it confirmed it was on track with its climate change targets for the power generation, oil and gas, and the automotive sectors.
Banks have been announcing plans to shift towards lower-carbon sectors and away from fossil fuels, though with many of their goals being targeted out to 2030, it can be hard to assess progress.
BNP’s French rival, Societe Generale, last year said it wants to reduce its financial exposure to the oil and gas production sectors by 20% by 2025 compared to 2019.
Credit Agricole pledged it would stop financing oil extraction projects by 2025.
Scientists say the world has only seven to eight years left before passing the 1.5°C global warming limit set in the 2015 Paris Agreement, which would mean countries, companies and individuals have to halve their emissions every decade until 2050.
BNP on Thursday also said it had set new portfolio alignment targets for 2030 for the emissions-heavy steel, aluminium and cement sectors, saying it is looking to cut the “emissions intensity” of its investments by 10 to 25% from last year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BNP Paribas’ bold action on climate change: bank to cease financing new oil and gas fields
France’s largest bank also commits to an 80% reduction in oil exploration financing by 2030 and sets ambitious emissions targets across multiple industries
Paris — BNP Paribas, France’s largest bank, will no longer provide any financing dedicated to the development of new oil and gas fields and it reiterated it targets a 80% cut of its oil exploration financing by 2030.
“BNP Paribas no longer provides dedicated financing for the development of new oil and gas fields, regardless of the financing terms,” the bank said on Thursday.
In January, BNP Paribas had already announced plans to cut oil exploration financing by 80% until 2030, and on Thursday it confirmed it was on track with its climate change targets for the power generation, oil and gas, and the automotive sectors.
Banks have been announcing plans to shift towards lower-carbon sectors and away from fossil fuels, though with many of their goals being targeted out to 2030, it can be hard to assess progress.
BNP’s French rival, Societe Generale, last year said it wants to reduce its financial exposure to the oil and gas production sectors by 20% by 2025 compared to 2019.
Credit Agricole pledged it would stop financing oil extraction projects by 2025.
Scientists say the world has only seven to eight years left before passing the 1.5°C global warming limit set in the 2015 Paris Agreement, which would mean countries, companies and individuals have to halve their emissions every decade until 2050.
BNP on Thursday also said it had set new portfolio alignment targets for 2030 for the emissions-heavy steel, aluminium and cement sectors, saying it is looking to cut the “emissions intensity” of its investments by 10 to 25% from last year.
Reuters
Climate NGOs sue BNP Paribas for failing to protect environment
Money managers urge banks to stop funding new oil and gas projects
Credit Agricole goes green with new climate-focused business unit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.