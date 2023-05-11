Companies

BNP Paribas’ bold action on climate change: bank to cease financing new oil and gas fields

France’s largest bank also commits to an 80% reduction in oil exploration financing by 2030 and sets ambitious emissions targets across multiple industries

11 May 2023 - 12:43 Agency Staff
People walk past a BNP Paribas bank branch in Paris, France, November 2 2022. Picture: NATHAN LAINE/BLOOMBERG
People walk past a BNP Paribas bank branch in Paris, France, November 2 2022. Picture: NATHAN LAINE/BLOOMBERG

Paris — BNP Paribas, France’s largest bank, will no longer provide any financing dedicated to the development of new oil and gas fields and it reiterated it targets a 80% cut of its oil exploration financing by 2030.

“BNP Paribas no longer provides dedicated financing for the development of new oil and gas fields, regardless of the financing terms,” the bank said on Thursday.

In January, BNP Paribas had already announced plans to cut oil exploration financing by 80% until 2030, and on Thursday it confirmed it was on track with its climate change targets for the power generation, oil and gas, and the automotive sectors.

Banks have been announcing plans to shift towards lower-carbon sectors and away from fossil fuels, though with many of their goals being targeted out to 2030, it can be hard to assess progress.

BNP’s French rival, Societe Generale, last year said it wants to reduce its financial exposure to the oil and gas production sectors by 20% by 2025 compared to 2019.

Credit Agricole pledged it would stop financing oil extraction projects by 2025.

Scientists say the world has only seven to eight years left before passing the 1.5°C global warming limit set in the 2015 Paris Agreement, which would mean countries, companies and individuals have to halve their emissions every decade until 2050.

BNP on Thursday also said it had set new portfolio alignment targets for 2030 for the emissions-heavy steel, aluminium and cement sectors, saying it is looking to cut the “emissions intensity” of its investments by 10 to 25% from last year. 

Reuters

Climate NGOs sue BNP Paribas for failing to protect environment

Three climate advocacy groups aim to make BNP Paribas exit fossil-fuel financing in a ‘world first’ legal action against a commercial bank
2 months ago

Money managers urge banks to stop funding new oil and gas projects

Investors have called on Barclays, BNP Paribas and three other major European banks to halt the direct financing of new oil and gas fields by the end ...
2 months ago

Credit Agricole goes green with new climate-focused business unit

France’s biggest retail bank also pledges to stop financing new oil extraction projects
5 months ago
