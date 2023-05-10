Markets

WATCH: World Gold Council on dynamics driving gold price higher

Business Day TV speaks to Joe Cavatoni of the World Gold Council

10 May 2023 - 20:49
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA
Picture: 123RF/CHONTOCHA

Despite the gold price nearing record highs in the first quarter, demand for the metal was mixed. Gold purchases by central banks rose while those of other sectors remained muted. Business Day TV discussed the demand dynamics with market strategist at the World Gold Council, Joe Cavatoni.

