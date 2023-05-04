JSE weaker as investors digest Fed’s policy meeting outcome

European stocks languished, with the Stoxx 600 down 0.5% led by the carmaking and tourism sectors
The JSE was slightly weaker on Thursday morning, while global markets were mixed as investors digested the outcome of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday evening, as was widely expected, however, sentiment was dented somewhat after Fed chair Jerome Powell ruled out cutting interest rates, as he did not expect inflation would come down quickly enough.
This time, the central bank appeared to soften its language about future rate increases by dropping a line from the March statement that said, “the committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate”.
Powell commented to the press after the statement’s release that dropping that language was a “meaningful change” and that the central bank’s June decision would be driven by incoming data.
With the recent 25 bps hike taking the upper limit of the Fed funds target rate to 5.25%, the market has adjusted its implied terminal rate pricing, with the terminal rate now seen at 5.47%, said RMB analysts.
“While the federal open market committee [FOMC] signalled that this could be the peak of the current tightening cycle, with a pause seen as the most likely outcome in June, policymakers left the door open for more tightening if conditions warrant.”
“Markets remain wary of the economic downturn and a likely recession,” added Citadel Global Bianca Botes.
At 10.25am, the JSE all share had lost 0.31% to 77,973.07 points and the top 40 0.33%. Precious metals had gained 2.07%, resources 1.12% and industrial metals 0.25%. Retailers 2.21%, industrials 0.9%, banks 0.77% and financials 0.59%.
At the same time in Europe, France’s CAC 40 had lost 0.25% and Germany’s DAX 0.17%.
Investors are also waiting for the interest rate announcement from the European Central Bank (ECB) this afternoon, with markets positioned for a 25 bps hike.
Earlier in Asia, the Shanghai Composite added 0.82%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.37% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.12%.
At 10am, the rand had strengthened 0.26% to R18.2472/$, 0.24% to R20.1732/€ and 0.11% to R22.9358/£. The euro was little changed at $1.1055.
Gold lost 0.23% to $2,033.37/oz and platinum 0.57% to $1.043.5/oz. Brent crude was 1.86% firmer at $73.20 a barrel.
