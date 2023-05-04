Gold lingers near record high as Fed hints at rate-hike pause

European stocks languished, with the Stoxx 600 down 0.5% led by the carmaking and tourism sectors
SPONSORED | Since its launch, the company's P4RR programme has strengthened disaster risk management in 82 municipalities, benefiting over 12.5-million people
The cost of green peppers has jumped 16% over the past month
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
The retail group lowers payout ratio after a tough year amid ongoing load-shedding and the Ekuseni plan
Asset manager says futures market is pricing in two more 25 basis point rate hikes with chances of more beyond that
A lack of co-ordination and a cohesive approach prevents SA from making the most of abundant green resources
The guidelines issued refer specifically to assaults in the waters, including on the country’s coast guard
Player says team is mentally tougher than last year and focus is on preparation
Discover the cutting-edge vessels redefining luxury on the high seas, from eco-conscious giants to extravagant charters
Bengaluru — Gold prices traded near record-high levels on Thursday, as US yields and the dollar dipped after the US Federal Reserve hinted it may pause its rate-hike cycle.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,040.46 per ounce by 2.49am GMT (4.49am). Earlier in the session, prices rose to $2,072.19 per ounce and hovered close to an all-time high of $2,072.49 scaled in 2020.
US gold futures rose 0.6% at $2,050.10.
The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points, but no longer said that it “anticipates” further rates increases would be needed, only that it will watch incoming data to determine if more hikes “may be appropriate”.
Gold is helped by “lower yields and a weaker dollar in the aftermath of the recent Fed meet and changes in the policy statement language providing the conviction that the central bank is likely to shift towards a rate pause”, said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.
The dollar index was down 0.2%, making greenback-priced gold more affordable for overseas buyers. Benchmark US Treasury yields also dropped.
There is some profit-taking now and it is likely to continue near-term, but the outlook for gold remains bullish, said Brian Lan, MD at gold dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.
Fed chair Jerome Powell said the US has a greater chance of avoiding a recession, but would not rule it out and added, “it’s possible that we will have what I hope would be a mild recession”.
Economic uncertainties and lower rates tend to boost demand for the zero-yielding asset.
Concerns in the banking space remain unresolved, putting a cautious stance in the risk environment, and drawing continued safe-haven flows for gold in the event of further fallouts, Yeap said.
Spot silver rose 0.9% at $25.82 per ounce, platinum gained 1% to $1,060.16 while palladium edged 1.4% higher to $1,443.11.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold lingers near record high as Fed hints at rate-hike pause
The institution dials in a further 25 basis points, but no longer says it anticipates further increases
Bengaluru — Gold prices traded near record-high levels on Thursday, as US yields and the dollar dipped after the US Federal Reserve hinted it may pause its rate-hike cycle.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,040.46 per ounce by 2.49am GMT (4.49am). Earlier in the session, prices rose to $2,072.19 per ounce and hovered close to an all-time high of $2,072.49 scaled in 2020.
US gold futures rose 0.6% at $2,050.10.
The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points, but no longer said that it “anticipates” further rates increases would be needed, only that it will watch incoming data to determine if more hikes “may be appropriate”.
Gold is helped by “lower yields and a weaker dollar in the aftermath of the recent Fed meet and changes in the policy statement language providing the conviction that the central bank is likely to shift towards a rate pause”, said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.
The dollar index was down 0.2%, making greenback-priced gold more affordable for overseas buyers. Benchmark US Treasury yields also dropped.
There is some profit-taking now and it is likely to continue near-term, but the outlook for gold remains bullish, said Brian Lan, MD at gold dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.
Fed chair Jerome Powell said the US has a greater chance of avoiding a recession, but would not rule it out and added, “it’s possible that we will have what I hope would be a mild recession”.
Economic uncertainties and lower rates tend to boost demand for the zero-yielding asset.
Concerns in the banking space remain unresolved, putting a cautious stance in the risk environment, and drawing continued safe-haven flows for gold in the event of further fallouts, Yeap said.
Spot silver rose 0.9% at $25.82 per ounce, platinum gained 1% to $1,060.16 while palladium edged 1.4% higher to $1,443.11.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
New Gold Fields foray will create entry point into Canadian mining
WATCH: SA should not waste the gold boom
Gold holds above $2,000 ahead of Fed rate decision
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.