Markets

Oil on track for worst weekly fall since February

Brent and WTI are down more than 5% this week on US rate hike fears

10 March 2023 - 08:12 Sudarshan Varadhan and Muyu Xu
A gas flare burns at an oil refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A gas flare burns at an oil refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Oil fell for a fourth session on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly loss in five weeks on worries about the prospect of steep interest rate hikes in the US slowing growth and hitting fuel demand.

Brent dipped 48c, or 0.6, to $81.11 a barrel by 4.34am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was down 60c, or 0.8%, at $75.12 a barrel.

Expectations of ongoing rate hikes in the world’s largest economy and in Europe have clouded the global growth outlook and driven both crude benchmarks down more than 5.5% so far this week, in their worst drop since early February.

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has warned of higher and potentially faster rate hikes, saying the Fed was wrong in initially thinking inflation was “transitory” and was surprised by the strength of the labour market.

The labour market is still seen as tight, even after the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased by the most in five months last week.

“Investors have become increasingly cautious,” analysts from Haitong Futures said in a note.

The prospect of the US jobs report on Friday leading to faster rate hikes has already triggered steep declines in financial markets, and analysts expect oil prices could also be under pressure.

“All eyes are on US data due later today, the most important guide before the Fed unleashes a rate hike,” Haitong analysts said.

On the supply side, the US was reported having privately urged some commodity traders to shed concerns about shipping price-capped Russian oil in a bid to shore up supply, which suggested more Russian oil might flow into the market.

Investors are closely monitoring export cuts from Russia, which decided to trim oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March.

Reuters this week reported that Russia plans to cut oil exports and transit from its western ports in March by 10% on a daily basis from February.

Reuters

Oil prices steady after Tuesday’s rout

Markets had plunged overnight after Fed chair Jerome Powell warned of more intensive interest rate hikes
Markets
1 day ago

Shell’s former CEO paid £9.7m amid record profits

The company saw a boom in oil and gas profits in 2022
News
15 hours ago

Oil prices slightly up on supply concerns

Brent on track to rise for sixth session buoyed by hopes of China’s demand recovery
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses ahead of US jobs ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
Rand flirts with R19/$ on barrage of bad news
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
Asian shares plunge as Fed chair’s hawkish ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil steady as US crude stocks fall and China signals demand recovery

Markets

India shifts oil trade with Russia away from dollars as sanctions take hold

World

Oil stable after unexpected draw in US crude inventories

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.