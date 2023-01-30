JSE slips after record highs reached last week

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The Covid-19 pandemic gave us a good look at the state of international co-operation as a means to limit the spread of pandemics and their impact on the global economy. It was not a pretty sight.
ANC and alliance partners recommend that a national state of disaster be declared over worsening power crisis
Mpho Phalatse confirms she will run for the top position at the party’s federal congress in April
Packaging group slumps after it reduced the size of its proposed rights offer to no more than R1.5bn
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Outlook remains uncertain but a recession is now more likely
Coach says local challenger could be beneficial when his team steps up to continental competition
It's a busy year for Mitsubishi with Xpander Cross and a flagship Triton bakkie also on the cards
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors turned their focus to monetary policy decisions by central banks including the US Federal Reserve.
The all share took a breather from the record high it reached last week — it traded higher than 80,000 points for most of last week...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE slips after record highs reached last week
Investors will have more corporate earnings reports from the US to assess this week including those of tech giants Apple and Amazon
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors turned their focus to monetary policy decisions by central banks including the US Federal Reserve.
The all share took a breather from the record high it reached last week — it traded higher than 80,000 points for most of last week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.