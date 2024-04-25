JSE muted as investors await US data
Facebook owner Meta plunged 15% overnight in the US trading session
25 April 2024 - 12:11
The JSE was was little changed on Thursday morning, with global markets mixed, as investors digested earnings reports from big tech companies while awaiting key economic data in the US.
Investors are watching earnings reports, focusing on the big tech companies this week. On Wednesday, Tesla rallied more than 13%, lifting the tech sector in general, after the maker of electrical vehicles (EVs) vowed to speed up the launch of more affordable models...
