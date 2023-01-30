Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE weaker as focus shifts to central bank rates decisions

Investors are braced for a busy week of earnings and interest rates decisions from the Fed, ECB and Bank of England

30 January 2023 - 18:48 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand weakened on Monday, while the JSE closed weaker amid mixed global peers as investors braced for a busy week of earnings and a possible interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.

The local currency weakened more than 1% in intraday trade, touching R17.39/$ a level last seen almost four weeks ago...

