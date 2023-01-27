Markets

JSE opening to flat Asian markets

Tencent was higher on Friday morning after the Hang Seng reached an 11-month high on Thursday

BL Premium
27 January 2023 - 07:16 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing mostly flat Asian markets while Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, was up and markets in mainland China are still closed for the lunar new year celebrations.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Nikkei in Japan were both flat, and Tencent gained 1.03%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.