Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets ahead of load-shedding protest

DA members and supporters will march in Johannesburg and Cape Town as power cuts persist

BL Premium
25 January 2023 - 07:57 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets, in line with what happened on Wall Street overnight, as investors remain unsure about global economic growth and what central banks will do next.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.44%, while markets in mainland China and Hong Kong remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.