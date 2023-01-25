JSE faces mixed Asian markets ahead of load-shedding protest

DA members and supporters will march in Johannesburg and Cape Town as power cuts persist
City’s successful negotiation of a feed-in tariff for businesses and residents should be replicated nationally, and fast
Road Accident Fund unilaterally decided stopped paying medical expenses of victims who belonged to medical schemes, a decision that was successfully challenged in 2022
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
An arson attack in September brought KwaZulu-Natal’s largest mushroom farm to its knees and has resulted in 315 employees being retrenched
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
An unusually cold weather front and extreme low pressure systems caused hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in train and road travel
The VAR system takes the next step in its evolution when referees will explain their decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences
A look at the top 10 scoring red wines shows that, except for merlot, all the major varieties/blends feature on the list
The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets, in line with what happened on Wall Street overnight, as investors remain unsure about global economic growth and what central banks will do next.
Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.44%, while markets in mainland China and Hong Kong remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday...
DA members and supporters will march in Johannesburg and Cape Town as power cuts persist
The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets, in line with what happened on Wall Street overnight, as investors remain unsure about global economic growth and what central banks will do next.
Japan's Nikkei gained 0.44%, while markets in mainland China and Hong Kong remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday...
