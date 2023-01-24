Markets

JSE faces markets upbeat that Fed will slow rate hikes

24 January 2023 - 07:50 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing higher markets from Japan as investors are upbeat that the US Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes.

“The US inflation improvement is working magic and reducing fears of most other structural impediments, including micro impulses from earnings as calmer seas ahead have investors sailing to the soft landing camp,” SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes wrote in a note on Tuesday...

