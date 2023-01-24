JSE faces markets upbeat that Fed will slow rate hikes

Brent crude rises 5c a barrel and WTI crude up 13c
We need to think pragmatically and in the interest of the country and not the governing party
Foreign minister visits SA on a charm offensive amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Popular new platform ‘could be used by criminals’
SMEs ask for subsidies on diesel and generators as two years of power cuts threaten survival
The health body is seeking more information about the raw materials used by six manufacturers to produce medicines linked to the recent deaths
Fail to win well against England, and the Dutch will stand between World Cup qualification and oblivion for SA
Koeksisters, boerewors and kwaito are used to market the country. None would have existed without slavery at the Cape
The JSE is facing higher markets from Japan as investors are upbeat that the US Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes.
“The US inflation improvement is working magic and reducing fears of most other structural impediments, including micro impulses from earnings as calmer seas ahead have investors sailing to the soft landing camp,” SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes wrote in a note on Tuesday...
