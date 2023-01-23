Oil continues last week’s gains

Investors are betting on a potential slowdown in rate hikes from the US Fed and are bracing for a data-packed week locally and abroad
We need to think pragmatically and in the interest of the country and not the governing party
The benefits include amounts owed to former miners by pension and provident funds and reimbursement for job-related lung diseases
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The substance is used in the production of items such as computer chips and cellphones
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB senior economist
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Inspectors give Monaco their worst rating for the way it prosecutes money laundering and recovers assets
One of Italy's best-known football clubs reels after cut in its point standing because of how it accounted for player transfers
In Dubai more is always more, and that maxim has undoubtedly been taken to heart at the new Atlantis The Royal island resort
London — Oil prices rose on Monday to $88 a barrel, extending last week’s gains as a result of a stronger outlook due to an expected economic recovery in top oil importer China in 2023.
Brent crude was up 42c, or 0.48%, to $88.05 at 10.25am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude rose 33c, or 0.4%, to $81.97 a barrel.
Last week, Brent rose 2.8%, while the US benchmark logged a 1.8% gain.
Asian trading was slower due to the Lunar New Year holiday, but analysts said that optimism regarding China’s reopening will most likely drive oil prices higher.
Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta in Mumbai, said the market wants to preserve long positions in case China growth resumes.
Data shows a solid pick-up in travel in China after Covid-19 curbs were eased, ANZ commodity analysts said in a note, pointing to a 22% jump in road traffic congestion so far this month vs a year earlier in the country's 15 key cities.
International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol on Friday said energy markets could tighten in 2023 if the Chinese economy rebounds in the way financial institutions expect.
“I wouldn’t be too relaxed about the markets, and 2023 may well be a year where we see tighter markets than some colleagues may think,” Birol told Reuters, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos.
The jump in China’s traffic ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday bodes well for fuel demand after the two-week vacation.
“The expected surge in demand comes as the market braces for further sanctions on Russian oil,” ANZ analysts said.
The EU and Group of Seven (G7) coalition will cap prices of Russian refined products starting on February 5, in addition to their price cap on Russian crude in place since December and an EU embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.
The G7 has agreed to delay a review of the level of the price cap on Russian oil to March, a month later than originally planned, to give time to assess the effects of the oil products price cap.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil continues last week’s gains
Analysts say optimism about China’s reopening will most likely drive oil prices higher
London — Oil prices rose on Monday to $88 a barrel, extending last week’s gains as a result of a stronger outlook due to an expected economic recovery in top oil importer China in 2023.
Brent crude was up 42c, or 0.48%, to $88.05 at 10.25am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude rose 33c, or 0.4%, to $81.97 a barrel.
Last week, Brent rose 2.8%, while the US benchmark logged a 1.8% gain.
Asian trading was slower due to the Lunar New Year holiday, but analysts said that optimism regarding China’s reopening will most likely drive oil prices higher.
Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta in Mumbai, said the market wants to preserve long positions in case China growth resumes.
Data shows a solid pick-up in travel in China after Covid-19 curbs were eased, ANZ commodity analysts said in a note, pointing to a 22% jump in road traffic congestion so far this month vs a year earlier in the country's 15 key cities.
International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol on Friday said energy markets could tighten in 2023 if the Chinese economy rebounds in the way financial institutions expect.
“I wouldn’t be too relaxed about the markets, and 2023 may well be a year where we see tighter markets than some colleagues may think,” Birol told Reuters, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos.
The jump in China’s traffic ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday bodes well for fuel demand after the two-week vacation.
“The expected surge in demand comes as the market braces for further sanctions on Russian oil,” ANZ analysts said.
The EU and Group of Seven (G7) coalition will cap prices of Russian refined products starting on February 5, in addition to their price cap on Russian crude in place since December and an EU embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.
The G7 has agreed to delay a review of the level of the price cap on Russian oil to March, a month later than originally planned, to give time to assess the effects of the oil products price cap.
Reuters
JSE lifts ahead of release of local and global data
Japanese shares rise as dollar weakens in thin Asian trading
Gold inches up as dollar softens and amid hopes for Fed slowdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE lifts ahead of release of local and global data
Japanese shares rise as dollar weakens in thin Asian trading
Gold inches up as dollar softens and amid hopes for Fed slowdown
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.