Markets

JSE lifts ahead of release of local and global data

The broader consensus forecasts from Bloomberg are pointing to better performance by the US and eurozone

BL Premium
23 January 2023 - 11:46 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, along with its global peers, with investors set for a data-packed week locally and abroad. 

Locally, the Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates is due on Thursday. Market views are mixed about whether the monetary policy committee (MPC) will raise rates 25 basis points (bps) or 50bps. According to RMB analysts, there is even an outside chance that the MPC will not increase them at all. “Our call is for 50bp, the last move in the cycle,” they said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.