The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, along with its global peers, with investors set for a data-packed week locally and abroad.
Locally, the Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates is due on Thursday. Market views are mixed about whether the monetary policy committee (MPC) will raise rates 25 basis points (bps) or 50bps. According to RMB analysts, there is even an outside chance that the MPC will not increase them at all. “Our call is for 50bp, the last move in the cycle,” they said...
JSE lifts ahead of release of local and global data
The broader consensus forecasts from Bloomberg are pointing to better performance by the US and eurozone
