Chinese optimism pushes oil prices up

Markets are betting on a benign report for prices in December, sending the dollar near its weakest in 7 months
Business in SA too often stays annoyingly quiet in the face of chaos, corruption, load-shedding and abject collapse
Transnet says CRRC has shown unwillingness to engage with SA authorities to ‘normalise its operations’ in SA
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Court asked to stop him from poaching customers since his move out of the company
Total electricity generation fell 1.7% in November from a year earlier, while Eskom’s contribution continues to decline amid worsening plant breakdowns
2023 will offer more positive market drivers than negative ones for the storage industry
The CPI data puts the Fed on track to ease up on rate hikes
Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé says the squad is unfazed by the change in the coaching set-up as assistant coaches take charge for now
The plug-in hybrid SUV has astonishingly low fuel consumption when the charging cable works
London — Oil steadied on Thursday as optimism over China’s demand outlook was tempered by caution over whether upcoming inflation data from the US will point to a slower increase in interest rates.
Top oil importer China is reopening its economy after the end of strict Covid-19 curbs, boosting optimism that demand for fuel will grow in 2023.
Brent crude rose 37c, or 0.5%, to $83.04 a barrel at 9.12am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 5c to $77.46. Both benchmarks rose 3% on Wednesday driven by optimism about the global economy.
"A softer landing for the US, and perhaps elsewhere, combined with a strong economic rebound in China following the current Covid-19 wave could make for a much better year than feared and stimulate extra crude demand," said Craig Erlam of brokerage Oanda.
The US CPI data due at 1.30pm GMT is set to have a big effect on oil and the wider market by shaping expectations of the speed of interest rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
Economists expect the rise in core US consumer prices to slow to an annual pace of 5.7% in December, versus 6% a month earlier. Month-on-month headline inflation is expected at zero.
"The mood is unreservedly upbeat but let us remember: it can turn sour as quickly as it has improved if inflationary pressure proves entrenched," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
The market is also bracing for an additional curb on Russian supply due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
The US Energy Information Administration said the upcoming EU ban on seaborne imports of petroleum products from Russia on February 5 could be more disruptive than the EU ban on seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia implemented in December 2022.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chinese optimism pushes oil prices up
‘The mood is unreservedly upbeat but it can turn sour as quickly as it has improved,’ one analyst says
London — Oil steadied on Thursday as optimism over China’s demand outlook was tempered by caution over whether upcoming inflation data from the US will point to a slower increase in interest rates.
Top oil importer China is reopening its economy after the end of strict Covid-19 curbs, boosting optimism that demand for fuel will grow in 2023.
Brent crude rose 37c, or 0.5%, to $83.04 a barrel at 9.12am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 5c to $77.46. Both benchmarks rose 3% on Wednesday driven by optimism about the global economy.
"A softer landing for the US, and perhaps elsewhere, combined with a strong economic rebound in China following the current Covid-19 wave could make for a much better year than feared and stimulate extra crude demand," said Craig Erlam of brokerage Oanda.
The US CPI data due at 1.30pm GMT is set to have a big effect on oil and the wider market by shaping expectations of the speed of interest rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
Economists expect the rise in core US consumer prices to slow to an annual pace of 5.7% in December, versus 6% a month earlier. Month-on-month headline inflation is expected at zero.
"The mood is unreservedly upbeat but let us remember: it can turn sour as quickly as it has improved if inflationary pressure proves entrenched," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
The market is also bracing for an additional curb on Russian supply due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
The US Energy Information Administration said the upcoming EU ban on seaborne imports of petroleum products from Russia on February 5 could be more disruptive than the EU ban on seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia implemented in December 2022.
Reuters
JSE marginally weaker as investors wait for US inflation report
Gold rises on weak dollar and anticipation of US inflation data
Asian stocks rise ahead of US inflation data and Japan’s policy review
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE marginally weaker as investors wait for US inflation report
Gold rises on weak dollar and anticipation of US inflation data
Asian stocks rise ahead of US inflation data and Japan’s policy review
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.