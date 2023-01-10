Shares in Asia dip after Fed’s hawkish remarks

Officials’ reiteration of hawkish comments puts the brakes on Tuesday's rally that had sent the all share to a record high
The technology and economy have moved on and the old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose
Police opened a murder docket after the shooting of university transport manager Petrus Roets last year, but the investigation has stalled
The municipality has been flagged for serious irregularities by the auditor-general
Virgin Orbit rocket launch failure dents UK space plans, sees its stock plunge as much as 27%, and raises questions about its ability to hasten the pace of launches.
Virtual power plants pool thousands of decentralised energy resources, easing loads on grids when supply is short
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
US central bank has responsibilities regarding climate-related financial risks but using its policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy ‘would be inapropriate’
In a glorious 21-year career in football he rose to become one of the first global icons of the 20th century
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
Hong Kong — Asian shares fell on Tuesday after hawkish comments from two US Federal Reserve officials overnight with investors cautious ahead of inflation data, while China’s reopening after Covid-19 restrictions pushed commodities higher.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.02% in early trade.
“The main theme overnight was cautiousness in the equity space as stocks pared gains after hawkish comments from two Fed officials. Raphael Bostic and Mary Daly said the Fed would likely hike (interest) rates to above 5% and hold them there for some time,” Commerzbank said in a client note.
The S&P 500 index began the week on a bullish tone with a more than 1.4% increase in early US trading on Monday before giving up all the gains to close a touch lower.
The US dollar and US treasury yields remained under pressure, with the yield on US 10-year notes edging higher on Tuesday by 1.14 basis points to 3.5284%, from 3.517% late on Monday. The dollar index fell 0.068%.
“Sentiment may turn more cautious ahead of the US consumer price index release (CPI) on Thursday, dampening the ‘risk on’ trades initiated as a result of the optimism around China’s reopening,” Mizuho Bank said in a note.
If US consumer price data confirms cooling seen in the most recent monthly jobs report, Atlanta Fed Bank president Bostic said he would have to take a quarter point increase “more seriously and to move in that direction”.
China’s reopening buoyed sentiment with its stocks rising for a sixth consecutive session on Monday, while Hong Kong shares jumped to a six-month high. However, any optimism may be short-lived, said Trinh Nguyen, emerging Asia economist at Natixis in Hong Kong.
“I think what would temper a lot of this optimism coming up is really the reality of this opening up. Even in Hong Kong, although it is officially open, the visa issuance has been rather slow,” Nguyen said.
China’s benchmark dipped 0.21% on Tuesday while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.85%.
Copper prices hit their highest in more than six months, driven higher by an improving demand outlook after top consumer China’s reopening, while zinc climbed 5% to its highest since December 15.
Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.57%, bucking the regional trend.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, released on Tuesday, rose a faster-than-expected 4.0% in December from a year earlier, underpinning market expectations that the Bank of Japan may phase out its huge stimulus by tweaking its yield curve control policy.
In Australia, shares lost 0.19% in early trading.
Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as traders awaited clarity on rate hikes. US crude fell 0.07% to $74.58 a barrel and Brent was at $79.51, down 0.18%.
Gold prices inched higher, adding 0.1% to $1,872.66 an ounce.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Shares in Asia dip after Fed’s hawkish remarks
Hong Kong — Asian shares fell on Tuesday after hawkish comments from two US Federal Reserve officials overnight with investors cautious ahead of inflation data, while China’s reopening after Covid-19 restrictions pushed commodities higher.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.02% in early trade.
“The main theme overnight was cautiousness in the equity space as stocks pared gains after hawkish comments from two Fed officials. Raphael Bostic and Mary Daly said the Fed would likely hike (interest) rates to above 5% and hold them there for some time,” Commerzbank said in a client note.
The S&P 500 index began the week on a bullish tone with a more than 1.4% increase in early US trading on Monday before giving up all the gains to close a touch lower.
The US dollar and US treasury yields remained under pressure, with the yield on US 10-year notes edging higher on Tuesday by 1.14 basis points to 3.5284%, from 3.517% late on Monday. The dollar index fell 0.068%.
“Sentiment may turn more cautious ahead of the US consumer price index release (CPI) on Thursday, dampening the ‘risk on’ trades initiated as a result of the optimism around China’s reopening,” Mizuho Bank said in a note.
If US consumer price data confirms cooling seen in the most recent monthly jobs report, Atlanta Fed Bank president Bostic said he would have to take a quarter point increase “more seriously and to move in that direction”.
China’s reopening buoyed sentiment with its stocks rising for a sixth consecutive session on Monday, while Hong Kong shares jumped to a six-month high. However, any optimism may be short-lived, said Trinh Nguyen, emerging Asia economist at Natixis in Hong Kong.
“I think what would temper a lot of this optimism coming up is really the reality of this opening up. Even in Hong Kong, although it is officially open, the visa issuance has been rather slow,” Nguyen said.
China’s benchmark dipped 0.21% on Tuesday while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.85%.
Copper prices hit their highest in more than six months, driven higher by an improving demand outlook after top consumer China’s reopening, while zinc climbed 5% to its highest since December 15.
Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.57%, bucking the regional trend.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, released on Tuesday, rose a faster-than-expected 4.0% in December from a year earlier, underpinning market expectations that the Bank of Japan may phase out its huge stimulus by tweaking its yield curve control policy.
In Australia, shares lost 0.19% in early trading.
Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as traders awaited clarity on rate hikes. US crude fell 0.07% to $74.58 a barrel and Brent was at $79.51, down 0.18%.
Gold prices inched higher, adding 0.1% to $1,872.66 an ounce.
Reuters
JSE faces mixed Asian markets ahead of Fed speech
Gold prices steady as investor focus turns to Powell speech
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE races to new record as China drops zero-Covid approach
Global stocks rally as investors scale back expectations for rate hikes
US rate hopes and China’s reopening boost Asian shares
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.