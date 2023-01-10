JSE faces mixed Asian markets ahead of Fed speech

Officials’ reiteration of hawkish comments puts the brakes on Tuesday's rally that had sent the all share to a record high
The technology and economy have moved on and the old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose
Police opened a murder docket after the shooting of university transport manager Petrus Roets last year, but the investigation has stalled
The municipality has been flagged for serious irregularities by the auditor-general
Jooste loses bid to appeal against the ban at Financial Services Tribunal and faces two fines of R7.5m
Virtual power plants pool thousands of decentralised energy resources, easing loads on grids when supply is short
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
US central bank has responsibilities regarding climate-related financial risks but using its policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy ‘would be inapropriate’
In a glorious 21-year career in football he rose to become one of the first global icons of the 20th century
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
The JSE is facing mixed Asian markets after the record high of the JSE’s all share index on Monday as investors brace for US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech later on Tuesday and monitor China’s reopening.
The Nikkei in Japan gained 0.78% after Monday’s public holiday. Across the East China Sea, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.34% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.18%...
