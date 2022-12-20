Markets

China’s surge in Covid-19 cases holds oil gains back

Oil prices have been buoyed by a US plan announced last week to buy up to 3-million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

20 December 2022 - 09:13 Sonali Paul and Isabel Kua
Singapore — Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and a US plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by uncertainty over the effects of rising Covid-19 cases in top oil importer China.

Brent crude futures were up 24c, or 0.3%, at $80.04 a barrel at 4.02am GMT, adding to a 76c gain in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 49c, or 0.7%, to $75.68 a barrel, after climbing 90c in the previous session.

Oil prices have been buoyed by a US plan announced last week to buy up to 3-million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve following 2022’s record release of 180-million barrels from the stock.

A weaker greenback has also supported prices, making oil cheaper for those holding other currencies.

However, analysts said clear signs of growing demand were needed for prices to climb further.

“The oil demand outlook will be key for how high crude prices can go and that might struggle for clarity as we see mixed signals with China's reopening,” Oanda analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

While China has been relaxing pandemic restrictions, the surge in Covid-19 cases has been bearish for the oil markets due to uncertainties about the country’s economic recovery, said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

Business confidence in China had fallen to its lowest since January 2013, reflecting the effects of a surge in Covid-19 cases on economic activity after the country eased pandemic control measures, a survey by World Economics showed on Monday.

Global recession fears were outweighing supply issues too and capping oil price gains, added Teng.

US crude oil stocks were expected to have dropped last week by about 200,000 barrels, while petrol and distillates inventories were seen higher, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US department of energy, due on Wednesday.

Reuters

