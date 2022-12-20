China’s surge in Covid-19 cases holds oil gains back

Volatility is the order of the day as volumes thin out ahead of the holidays
Ramaphosa did not mention tenure security, yet for most of his first five years in office, it was the heartland of disputes between traditional authorities, communities and the state
Court denies bail to four accused of unlawfully dealing in precious metals, fraud and money laundering
The recommendation may be adopted when the party’s national conference reconvenes in January
Consumer watchdog and US bank reach agreement on illegal fees, interest charges and surprise overdraft costs
Ramaphosa’s allies won five of the top seven ANC positions
Former president faces the death penalty if he is found guilty in connection with the 1989 takeover
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Singapore — Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and a US plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by uncertainty over the effects of rising Covid-19 cases in top oil importer China.
Brent crude futures were up 24c, or 0.3%, at $80.04 a barrel at 4.02am GMT, adding to a 76c gain in the previous session.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 49c, or 0.7%, to $75.68 a barrel, after climbing 90c in the previous session.
Oil prices have been buoyed by a US plan announced last week to buy up to 3-million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve following 2022’s record release of 180-million barrels from the stock.
A weaker greenback has also supported prices, making oil cheaper for those holding other currencies.
However, analysts said clear signs of growing demand were needed for prices to climb further.
“The oil demand outlook will be key for how high crude prices can go and that might struggle for clarity as we see mixed signals with China's reopening,” Oanda analyst Edward Moya said in a note.
While China has been relaxing pandemic restrictions, the surge in Covid-19 cases has been bearish for the oil markets due to uncertainties about the country’s economic recovery, said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.
Business confidence in China had fallen to its lowest since January 2013, reflecting the effects of a surge in Covid-19 cases on economic activity after the country eased pandemic control measures, a survey by World Economics showed on Monday.
Global recession fears were outweighing supply issues too and capping oil price gains, added Teng.
US crude oil stocks were expected to have dropped last week by about 200,000 barrels, while petrol and distillates inventories were seen higher, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US department of energy, due on Wednesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
China’s surge in Covid-19 cases holds oil gains back
Oil prices have been buoyed by a US plan announced last week to buy up to 3-million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Singapore — Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and a US plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by uncertainty over the effects of rising Covid-19 cases in top oil importer China.
Brent crude futures were up 24c, or 0.3%, at $80.04 a barrel at 4.02am GMT, adding to a 76c gain in the previous session.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 49c, or 0.7%, to $75.68 a barrel, after climbing 90c in the previous session.
Oil prices have been buoyed by a US plan announced last week to buy up to 3-million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve following 2022’s record release of 180-million barrels from the stock.
A weaker greenback has also supported prices, making oil cheaper for those holding other currencies.
However, analysts said clear signs of growing demand were needed for prices to climb further.
“The oil demand outlook will be key for how high crude prices can go and that might struggle for clarity as we see mixed signals with China's reopening,” Oanda analyst Edward Moya said in a note.
While China has been relaxing pandemic restrictions, the surge in Covid-19 cases has been bearish for the oil markets due to uncertainties about the country’s economic recovery, said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.
Business confidence in China had fallen to its lowest since January 2013, reflecting the effects of a surge in Covid-19 cases on economic activity after the country eased pandemic control measures, a survey by World Economics showed on Monday.
Global recession fears were outweighing supply issues too and capping oil price gains, added Teng.
US crude oil stocks were expected to have dropped last week by about 200,000 barrels, while petrol and distillates inventories were seen higher, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US department of energy, due on Wednesday.
Reuters
Bank of Japan surprise pushes yen up and Asian stocks down
Gold rises but hawkish Fed stance puts the brakes on
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MARKET WRAP: Ramaphosa relief rally lifts stocks and the rand
Markets keep an eagle eye on hawkish central banks
Oil up as optimism over China cancels recession anxiety
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.