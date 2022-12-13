MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE rally as US inflation surprises

Markets welcome better-than-expected monthly CPI data from the Labor Bureau, but warn that the rand still faces headwinds
Aligning grower and miller interests may be a model for the future of the sugar industry
The Brenthurst Foundation and the In Transfromation Initiative share their thoughts on scenarios for a future SA
DA leader John Steenhuisen says Phala Phala ‘the same as Nkandla’, EFF says president is a ‘constitutional delinquent’
The takeover of the market leader with more than 40% market share in the country will push its operating profit growth potential into double digits
Sacci’s BCI shows that the disruptive effects of Covid-19 over the past three or so years have been overcome
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for the first time briefly achieve net energy gain in experiment to reproduce the power of the sun
The 22-year-old midfielder's outstanding performances at the World Cup have caught the eye of top clubs including Barcelona
Company describes it as a collectible piece designed for select occasions
The rand reversed course on Tuesday, gaining the most in more than two weeks, while the JSE tracked firmer global markets after the US reported better-than-expected inflation data, raising hopes that prices are peaking.
US consumer price inflation (CPI) at an annual rate of 7.1% in November, below the market expectation of 7.3% and down from 7.7% in October. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.2% in the month and 6% year on year, also estimates of 0.3% and 6.1%, respectively...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE rally as US inflation surprises
Markets welcome better-than-expected monthly CPI data from the Labor Bureau, but warn that the rand still faces headwinds
The rand reversed course on Tuesday, gaining the most in more than two weeks, while the JSE tracked firmer global markets after the US reported better-than-expected inflation data, raising hopes that prices are peaking.
US consumer price inflation (CPI) at an annual rate of 7.1% in November, below the market expectation of 7.3% and down from 7.7% in October. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.2% in the month and 6% year on year, also estimates of 0.3% and 6.1%, respectively...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.