Several interest rate announcements will be made while President Cyril Ramaphosa is in for an uphill battle at the ANC elective conference
The JSE is facing red screens from Asia on Monday as global markets brace for several interest rate decisions this week, including the US Federal Reserve, while at home the ANC’s elective conference kicks off on Friday where President Cyril Ramaphosa will try to remain in power.
In Asian markets, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2.04%, the Shanghai composite 0.67% and the Nikkei in Japan 0.20%. Year to date, the Hang Seng has lost 16.24%, the Shanghai composite 12.30% and the Nikkei 4.97%...
JSE faces lower Asian markets at the start of a busy week
Several interest rate announcements will be made while President Cyril Ramaphosa is in for an uphill battle at the ANC elective conference
