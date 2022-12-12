Markets

JSE faces lower Asian markets at the start of a busy week

Several interest rate announcements will be made while President Cyril Ramaphosa is in for an uphill battle at the ANC elective conference

BL Premium
12 December 2022 - 08:05 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing red screens from Asia on Monday as global markets brace for several interest rate decisions this week, including the US Federal Reserve, while at home the ANC’s elective conference kicks off on Friday where President Cyril Ramaphosa will try to remain in power.

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2.04%, the Shanghai composite 0.67% and the Nikkei in Japan 0.20%. Year to date, the Hang Seng has lost 16.24%, the Shanghai composite 12.30% and the Nikkei 4.97%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.