Oil slides to December 2021 lows after leak in Keystone pipeline

Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in months as closure of a Canada-to-US crude pipeline disrupts supplies

09 December 2022 - 07:47 Florence Tan
Oil pump jacks are seen at the Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas deposit in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, Argentina on January 21 2019. File Picture: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Singapore — Oil prices bounced on Friday as closure of a major Canada-to-US crude pipeline disrupted supplies, but prices remained near December 2021 lows on concerns over slowing global demand growth.

Brent crude futures were at $76.74 a barrel, up 59c, or 0.8%, at 1.15am GMT after dropping 1.3% on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 68c, or 1%, to $72.14 a barrel after settling 0.8% lower in the previous session.

News of an accident closing Canada’s TC Energy’s Keystone pipeline in the US prompted a brief rally on Thursday, but prices finally eased as the market took a view that the closure would be brief. More than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilt into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the US in nearly a decade.

The news appears “to be only short-term negative for supplies but doesn’t change anything with the deteriorating crude demand outlook”, Oanda analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

WTI prices are close to the $70 level, which is where the Biden administration is expected to start to consider refilling the strategic petroleum reserve, he added.

Previous spill-induced outages are typically rectified in about two weeks, RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan said, though the latest outage may prove longer given that it involves a spill into a creek.

Oil prices are set to post their biggest weekly drop in months, since traders expect it will be months before the benefits of China easing Covid controls feeds through to demand.

Surging infections are likely to depress China’s economic growth in the next few months, bringing a rebound only later in 2023, economists said.

Reuters

Oil rebounds from 2022 lows on hopes of revived demand from China

Signs of delays experienced by tankers carrying price-capped Russian crude adds further support
1 day ago

Oil climbs after curbs on Russian crude kick in

Oil futures edge higher after falling more than 3% last session
3 days ago

Oil prices slip due in part to stronger dollar

On Monday, Crude futures recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks after US services industry data indicated a strong US economy
3 days ago
