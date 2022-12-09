Markets

JSE firmer as investors focus on Fed’s policy meeting next week

Risks are ‘skewed to the downside in our view amid uncertainty over inflation, rising interest rates and expectations for a recession’, say RMB analysts

09 December 2022 - 10:34 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors await next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting.

This week investors have been weighing the odds of a recession amid prospects that the US Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates for longer than expected...

