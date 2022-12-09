The market is focused on what the US Federal Reserve is going to do on Wednesday
When ordinary women and men have unbridled access to justice in their communities, on their terms, they feel more empowered and connected
The bill promotes access to healthcare and protection by law-enforcement agencies for sex workers
Learn about the candidates vying for top posts at the governing party’s elective conference
The fundamental demand picture for mined metals and minerals is ever stronger, says CEO Duncan Wanblad
Extra holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Police say the two leaders incited attacks when a gathering of opposition supporters clashed with police on Wednesday when more than 50 policemen were seriously injured
It's true that cycling events try their best to make money, but there's a point to such fund-raising
Cyril Ramaphosa comes out swinging, World Cup fever, China eases Covid restrictions, Christmas comes early to Hamburg’s zoo, Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage 6, and more
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors await next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting.
This week investors have been weighing the odds of a recession amid prospects that the US Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates for longer than expected...
JSE firmer as investors focus on Fed’s policy meeting next week
Risks are ‘skewed to the downside in our view amid uncertainty over inflation, rising interest rates and expectations for a recession’, say RMB analysts
