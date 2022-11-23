Uncertainty over how Russia will respond to plans by the G7 nations to cap Russian oil prices has provided some support to the market
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers. That followed signs of optimism in corporate earnings in the US and comments by US Federal Reserve officials that indicated they were receptive to slowing the pace of rate hikes.
Investors await Fed minutes from the federal open market committee meeting for clues on further interest-rate increases. Investors have been extremely attentive for any sign of a pivot by the Fed towards slowing and eventually halting rate hikes. ..
JSE lifts ahead of release of US Fed meeting minutes
Investors are alert to any sign of a pivot by the Fed towards slowing and eventually halting rate hikes
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers. That followed signs of optimism in corporate earnings in the US and comments by US Federal Reserve officials that indicated they were receptive to slowing the pace of rate hikes.
Investors await Fed minutes from the federal open market committee meeting for clues on further interest-rate increases. Investors have been extremely attentive for any sign of a pivot by the Fed towards slowing and eventually halting rate hikes.
