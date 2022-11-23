Markets

JSE lifts ahead of release of US Fed meeting minutes

Investors are alert to any sign of a pivot by the Fed towards slowing and eventually halting rate hikes

23 November 2022 - 11:06 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, along with its global peers. That followed signs of optimism in corporate earnings in the US and comments by US Federal Reserve officials that indicated they were receptive to slowing the pace of rate hikes.

Investors await Fed minutes from the federal open market committee meeting for clues on further interest-rate increases. Investors have been extremely attentive for any sign of a pivot by the Fed towards slowing and eventually halting rate hikes. ..

