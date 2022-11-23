Oil rises on US crude stock decline, Russia supply concerns

Coronavirus case numbers in Beijing and Shanghai are steadily rising, prompting authorities to close facilities
While freeing Chris Hani's murderer appears to be deeply unjust, we should respect the rule of law and abide by the decision
The former president has tasked his lawyers with drafting an opinion on his legal options in the ‘next few weeks’
New candidates may be added to the ballot as horse-trading and lobbying go into high gear
Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments
Business Day TV talks to RMB's Siyanda Mflathelwa
Prudential Authority wants the executive to step down as chair of Telkom and focus his attention on Absa, sources say
Iran says it is enriching uranium to 60% purity at its underground Fordow nuclear site following IAEA censure
Rivals fail to find the net as Danes denied by woodwork and ref rules out Issam Jebali goal
This peaceful little Karoo town should be on every traveller’s bucket list
Melbourne — Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude stockpiles fell more sharply than expected last week, highlighting supply tightness ahead of a looming EU ban and Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian oil.
Brent crude futures gained 25c, or 0.3%, to $88.61 a barrel at 1.01am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 35c, or 0.4%, to $81.30 a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts rose about 1% in the previous session as the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq and Algeria reinforced comments from Saudi Arabia’s energy minister that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies, together called Opec+, were not considering boosting oil output. Opec+ next meets to review output on December 4.
Uncertainty over how Russia will respond to plans by the G7 nations to cap Russian oil prices further supported the market, analysts said.
The price cap, yet to be announced but due to be in place from December 5, will probably be adjusted a few times a year, a senior US treasury official said on Tuesday.
“Traders closely monitor Russia’s exports and will look for how much they might trim the nation’s foreign sales in retaliation, which could be a bullish fillip for oil prices,” SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note to clients.
Buoying prices on Wednesday, US crude inventories fell by about 4.8-million barrels for the week ended November 18, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed (API), according to market sources.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average had expected a 1.1-million barrel drawdown in crude inventories.
However, on a bearish note, API data showed distillate stocks, which include heating oil and jet fuel, rose by about 1.1-million barrels compared with analysts’ expectations for a drop of 600,000 barrels.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil rises on US crude stock decline, Russia supply concerns
Data from the American Petroleum Institute shows US crude inventories fell by about 4.8-million barrels for the week ended November 18
Melbourne — Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude stockpiles fell more sharply than expected last week, highlighting supply tightness ahead of a looming EU ban and Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian oil.
Brent crude futures gained 25c, or 0.3%, to $88.61 a barrel at 1.01am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 35c, or 0.4%, to $81.30 a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts rose about 1% in the previous session as the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq and Algeria reinforced comments from Saudi Arabia’s energy minister that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies, together called Opec+, were not considering boosting oil output. Opec+ next meets to review output on December 4.
Uncertainty over how Russia will respond to plans by the G7 nations to cap Russian oil prices further supported the market, analysts said.
The price cap, yet to be announced but due to be in place from December 5, will probably be adjusted a few times a year, a senior US treasury official said on Tuesday.
“Traders closely monitor Russia’s exports and will look for how much they might trim the nation’s foreign sales in retaliation, which could be a bullish fillip for oil prices,” SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note to clients.
Buoying prices on Wednesday, US crude inventories fell by about 4.8-million barrels for the week ended November 18, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed (API), according to market sources.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average had expected a 1.1-million barrel drawdown in crude inventories.
However, on a bearish note, API data showed distillate stocks, which include heating oil and jet fuel, rose by about 1.1-million barrels compared with analysts’ expectations for a drop of 600,000 barrels.
Reuters
Oil prices at lowest in nearly two months
Oil prices edge up after talk of supply increase denied
Global stocks fall on renewed China Covid restrictions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.