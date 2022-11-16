Relief among investors that missile did not come from Russia encourages some flows back into equities and commodities
Imagine the impact if we invest in our people rather than just funding their ongoing dependence
Retired chief justice asks the speaker for an extension and will file one day before parliament closes for 2022
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Telecom regulator must decide whether to remain an enforcer of outdated legislation or to become an enabler for the industry and the economy as a whole to flourish
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Crewless mission marks a return to the moon for the first time in 50 years and could lead to a permanent lunar base
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
SA has among the world’s cheapest parking fees, according to the Parkopedia Global Parking Index
Jacobus Brink from Novare joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Jacobus Brink from Novare joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.