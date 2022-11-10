Gold stable as investors await US inflation data

Hopes fading fast for rescue of FTX as potential saviours Binance and OKX back out after hearing of $7bn in liabilities
The concept of a carbon tax for corporations is likely to gather more support from governments and international bodies as estimates for the funding needed to battle climate change surge
Staff to receive 85% of their pay while loss-making arms manufacturer struggles to scrape together the rest
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
The pulp and packaging company says performance improved performance in 2022, despite several headwinds
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Reports by the intergovernmental organisation have advised the world to prepare for the coming climate crises of a warmer planet
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
The flagship SUV boasts many innovations including the ability to charge your home and another Volvo electric car
Gold prices flitted in a narrow range on Thursday as cautious investors held to the sidelines and awaited the US inflation report to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve’s future interest-rate hikes.
Spot gold was flat at $1,706.76 per ounce at 2.20am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,709.80.
The dollar index inched 0.1% lower. A weaker dollar generally makes greenback-priced gold more attractive to other currency holders.
It looks like gold prices are consolidating ahead of the inflation data, said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
The US consumer price index (CPI) report for October is due at 13.30am GMT. Economists expect core inflation to decline both on a monthly and annual basis.
Gold could rise if there are signs of cooling inflation, but if the numbers come higher, then there will be speculations of the Fed using a heavy hand again and thereby pressuring gold, Lan added.
Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, while lifting returns on other yielding assets.
Traders are now pricing in a 48.5% chance of a 50-basis-point (bps) rate hike and 51.5% chance of a 75 bps hike at the Fed’s December meeting.
Gold could consolidate around the $1,700 level, but if the strong dollar trade gains traction leading up to the CPI, selling pressure could target the $1,685 region, said Edward Moya, senior analyst with Oanda, in a note.
Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday the Fed’s fight to lower inflation “may lead to a downturn” as the central bank’s interest-rate increases are “challenged” by still-high consumer savings, still-tight labour markets and ongoing supply problems.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $21.06. Platinum climbed 0.1% to $986.07, while palladium was down 0.1% at $1,862.62.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold stable as investors await US inflation data
Spot gold was flat at $1,706.76 per ounce in early morning trade, while US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,709.80
Gold prices flitted in a narrow range on Thursday as cautious investors held to the sidelines and awaited the US inflation report to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve’s future interest-rate hikes.
Spot gold was flat at $1,706.76 per ounce at 2.20am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,709.80.
The dollar index inched 0.1% lower. A weaker dollar generally makes greenback-priced gold more attractive to other currency holders.
It looks like gold prices are consolidating ahead of the inflation data, said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
The US consumer price index (CPI) report for October is due at 13.30am GMT. Economists expect core inflation to decline both on a monthly and annual basis.
Gold could rise if there are signs of cooling inflation, but if the numbers come higher, then there will be speculations of the Fed using a heavy hand again and thereby pressuring gold, Lan added.
Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, while lifting returns on other yielding assets.
Traders are now pricing in a 48.5% chance of a 50-basis-point (bps) rate hike and 51.5% chance of a 75 bps hike at the Fed’s December meeting.
Gold could consolidate around the $1,700 level, but if the strong dollar trade gains traction leading up to the CPI, selling pressure could target the $1,685 region, said Edward Moya, senior analyst with Oanda, in a note.
Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday the Fed’s fight to lower inflation “may lead to a downturn” as the central bank’s interest-rate increases are “challenged” by still-high consumer savings, still-tight labour markets and ongoing supply problems.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $21.06. Platinum climbed 0.1% to $986.07, while palladium was down 0.1% at $1,862.62.
Reuters
Gold price flat as investors hold back
MARKET WRAP: Precious metals boost JSE
Gold retreats from three-week high as dollar rises
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.