Markets

Gold stable as investors await US inflation data

Spot gold was flat at $1,706.76 per ounce in early morning trade, while US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,709.80

10 November 2022 - 07:59 Ashitha Shivaprasad
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANINDITO MUKHERJEE

Gold prices flitted in a narrow range on Thursday as cautious investors held to the sidelines and awaited the US inflation report to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve’s future interest-rate hikes.

Spot gold was flat at $1,706.76 per ounce at 2.20am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,709.80.

The dollar index inched 0.1% lower. A weaker dollar generally makes greenback-priced gold more attractive to other currency holders.

It looks like gold prices are consolidating ahead of the inflation data, said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

The US consumer price index (CPI) report for October is due at 13.30am GMT. Economists expect core inflation to decline both on a monthly and annual basis.

Gold could rise if there are signs of cooling inflation, but if the numbers come higher, then there will be speculations of the Fed using a heavy hand again and thereby pressuring gold, Lan added.

Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, while lifting returns on other yielding assets.

Traders are now pricing in a 48.5% chance of a 50-basis-point (bps) rate hike and 51.5% chance of a 75 bps hike at the Fed’s December meeting.

Gold could consolidate around the $1,700 level, but if the strong dollar trade gains traction leading up to the CPI, selling pressure could target the $1,685 region, said Edward Moya, senior analyst with Oanda, in a note.

Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday the Fed’s fight to lower inflation “may lead to a downturn” as the central bank’s interest-rate increases are “challenged” by still-high consumer savings, still-tight labour markets and ongoing supply problems.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $21.06. Platinum climbed 0.1% to $986.07, while palladium was down 0.1% at $1,862.62.

Reuters

