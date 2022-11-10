×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil dips on China supply concerns amid virus surge

Millions of Chinese residents have been told to get tested for Covid-19 as cases across the country reached their highest since April 2022

10 November 2022 - 07:59 Sonali Paul
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Melbourne  — Oil prices fell for a fourth day on Thursday on concerns that new Covid-19 curbs in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, will affect fuel demand.

Brent crude futures fell 34c, or 0.4%, to $92.31 a barrel at 1.15am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 31c at $85.52 a barrel.

Brent prices have dropped more than 6% so far this week, while WTI is down more than 7%.

The manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, a city of 19 million people, on Thursday reported more than 2,000 new cases for November 9, the third day above that level, in the city’s worst outbreak so far. Millions of residents were told to get tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday, and one city district has been locked down, as local cases across China reached their highest since April 30.

Adding to market gloom was a big build in US crude inventories reported on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately for oil bulls, that was only the tip of the iceberg, as a run of bearish economic headlines put China in the headlights ... as a spike in local [Covid-19] cases weighs like an anvil on oil markets,” SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note.

Crude oil stockpiles rose by 3.9 million barrels last week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, taking inventories to their highest since July 2021.

However, gasoline inventories fell by 900,000 barrels to their lowest since November 2014 and distillate stockpiles fell by 500,000 barrels.

Bearishness around the rise in US crude oil stockpiles may have been overdone, Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said.

He noted that distillate stockpiles, which include diesel, heating oil and jet fuel, fell to their lowest in a decade and the number of days those inventories can meet expected demand is at 26, nearly five days below the five-year average, “indicating much tighter conditions than US oil or gasoline markets”.

In a note to clients, Dhar forecasts that Brent will average about $95 a barrel in the fourth quarter as oil markets will tighten after the implementation of the EU’s planned ban on Russian seaborne oil imports starting on December 5 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters

‘Recessionary crews’ out in full force as oil falls

US crude oil inventories rose by about 5.6-million barrels for the week ended November 4
Markets
22 hours ago

Oil stable after 3% drop on China demand worries

Analysts say market sentiment is split between concerns about a recession hitting demand and tight supply in Europe due to the Russian oil ban
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices declined as bearish talks lowers fuel demand

US crude oil stocks were expected to have risen by about 1.1-million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces lower markets as focus turns to US ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Precious metals boost JSE
Markets
3.
Gold stable as investors await US inflation data
Markets
4.
Oil dips on China supply concerns amid virus surge
Markets
5.
Asian shares fall on coming US inflation data, ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.