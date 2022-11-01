×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Rand strengthens ahead of the Fed’s rate decision

Business Day TV speaks to RMB derivative structurer and hedge accounting specialist Shehnila Khan

01 November 2022 - 23:45
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Trade in currency markets has been choppy as traders await the Fed’s interest rate decision. Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Shehnila Khan for more detail on how the rand has been performing.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MARKET WRAP: JSE surges in line with European peers

Late paring of gains suggests some caution in lead-up to Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday
Markets
4 hours ago

WATCH: Is this the end of Twitter as we know it?

Business Day TV speaks to co-founder and chief investment officer of Anbro Capital, Craig Antonie
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Adcorp reports first revenue rise since 2018

Business Day TV speaks to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Semigration works in Balwin’s favour

Business Day TV spoke to Balwin Properties CEO Steve Brookes
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE set for another good day as Tencent rallies ...
Markets
2.
JSE looks set to piggyback on Tencent’s rally
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens, JSE firms as investors ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE surges in line with European ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices up as dollar weakens
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.