Oil rises on record US crude exports, weaker dollar

US crude stocks rose to 5.1 million barrels a day — the most ever — but fears over weak Chinese demand limited gains in Asia
Leadership of SOEs should be held accountable for public funds
Mall co-owner Liberty Two Degrees says it is monitoring the situation and has security measures in place
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
The building materials and mining group kept its interim dividend unchanged at 40c
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Recent shows of force along the fortified border between the Koreas have cast doubts on the future of the Comprehensive Military Agreement
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Slotting in between the standard Carrera and sportier Carrera S, the Carrera T offers a slightly more purist driving experience thanks to a reduction in kerb weight.
Tokyo — Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a more than 3% rally in the previous session, boosted by record US crude exports and a weaker US dollar, though gains were capped in Asia due to lingering fears over slack demand in China.
Brent crude futures gained 20c, or 0.2%, to $95.89 a barrel by 3.32am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 19c, or 0.2%, to $88.10 a barrel.
US crude stocks rose 2.6 million barrels last week, according to weekly government data on Wednesday, with crude exports rising to 5.1 million barrels a day, the most ever.
“Solid US crude exports raised optimism over demand and prompted fresh buys, but concerns that China’s muddled economic policies may continue under President Xi Jinping’s growing power limited gains in Asia,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.
Global investors dumped Chinese assets early this week on fears that ideology may increasingly trump growth under China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects energy prices to decline by 11% in 2023 after this year’s 60% surge after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though slower global growth and Covid-19 restrictions in China could lead to a deeper fall. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine “a special operation”.
Meanwhile, the dollar’s weakness added support, as the greenback’s strength of late has been a notable factor inhibiting oil-market gains. The dollar retreated on Thursday as market expectations mounted that the US Federal Reserve will tone down its aggressive stance on interest-rate hikes.
A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated crude less expensive for other currency holders.
US and Western officials are finalising plans to impose a cap on Russian oil prices amid a warning from the World Bank that any plan will need active participation of emerging-market economies to be effective.
Officials said no price range has been decided yet, however one person familiar with the process said the cap will be determined in line with the historical average of $63-64 a barrel — a level that could form a natural upper limit.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil rises on record US crude exports, weaker dollar
US crude stocks rose to 5.1 million barrels a day — the most ever — but fears over weak Chinese demand limited gains in Asia
Tokyo — Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a more than 3% rally in the previous session, boosted by record US crude exports and a weaker US dollar, though gains were capped in Asia due to lingering fears over slack demand in China.
Brent crude futures gained 20c, or 0.2%, to $95.89 a barrel by 3.32am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 19c, or 0.2%, to $88.10 a barrel.
US crude stocks rose 2.6 million barrels last week, according to weekly government data on Wednesday, with crude exports rising to 5.1 million barrels a day, the most ever.
“Solid US crude exports raised optimism over demand and prompted fresh buys, but concerns that China’s muddled economic policies may continue under President Xi Jinping’s growing power limited gains in Asia,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.
Global investors dumped Chinese assets early this week on fears that ideology may increasingly trump growth under China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects energy prices to decline by 11% in 2023 after this year’s 60% surge after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though slower global growth and Covid-19 restrictions in China could lead to a deeper fall. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine “a special operation”.
Meanwhile, the dollar’s weakness added support, as the greenback’s strength of late has been a notable factor inhibiting oil-market gains. The dollar retreated on Thursday as market expectations mounted that the US Federal Reserve will tone down its aggressive stance on interest-rate hikes.
A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated crude less expensive for other currency holders.
US and Western officials are finalising plans to impose a cap on Russian oil prices amid a warning from the World Bank that any plan will need active participation of emerging-market economies to be effective.
Officials said no price range has been decided yet, however one person familiar with the process said the cap will be determined in line with the historical average of $63-64 a barrel — a level that could form a natural upper limit.
Reuters
Oil prices rise as dollar eases
Oil falls on rising US stockpiles, but is cushioned by supply concerns
Oil stocks rise more than expected
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.