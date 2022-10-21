There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
The JSE pared some of the day’s losses on Friday amid mixed global markets, with investors digesting comments from US Federal Reserve officials.
Earlier in the day, the local bourse was under pressure — falling as much as 1.4%, as rising US Treasury yields put pressure on equities. Analysts say US bond market traders are increasingly pricing in a more aggressive Fed, which is driving up yields...
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares most of the day's losses, but risks remain
The JSE pared some of the day’s losses on Friday amid mixed global markets, with investors digesting comments from US Federal Reserve officials.
Earlier in the day, the local bourse was under pressure — falling as much as 1.4%, as rising US Treasury yields put pressure on equities. Analysts say US bond market traders are increasingly pricing in a more aggressive Fed, which is driving up yields...
