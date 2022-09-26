Business Day TV talks to James Turp from Absa Asset Management
A veneer of normality has returned to irrepressible Odesa, but some sectors are still in survival mode
Business Day TV spoke to Business Unity South Africa’s CEO, Cas Coovadia
TikTok has long faced scrutiny from US legislators, who have questioned the Chinese-owned app’s safeguards of user data
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Kayalethu Nodada from Old Mutual Investments
Business Day TV speaks to Zwelibanzi Maziya, COO of the Sovereign Africa Ratings
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
Kremlin gave Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor, temporary asylum status in 2013
Rugby Football Union head says there are no assurances in place and a buyer is being sought for the English club
The co-founder and CEO of the Moleskine Foundation talks to Wanted about identity, collaboration and our shared future
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.