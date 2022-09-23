The latest blowout was due to a strong dollar, which also hurt commodity prices, indicating continuing angst over the global economy
The rand fell as much 2% on Friday in its biggest one-day fall since early June, rounding off what has been a brutal week for risk assets.
SA’s currency sank to R17.92/$ by Friday afternoon, the lowest since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020, stretching year-on-year losses to 21%...
MARKET WRAP: Rand sinks to weakest since May 2020 amid global risk aversion
