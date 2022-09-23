×

Markets

JSE on shaky ground as Asian and US markets weaken

Local investors digest the SA Reserve Bank raising interest rates by 75 basis points

23 September 2022 - 07:30 Nico Gous

The JSE is confronting weaker Asian markets on Friday as international investors continue to absorb the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates while local investors process the SA Reserve Bank doing the same on home soil this week.

The SA Reserve Bank hiked interest rates by 75 basis points, as expected to 6.25%, joining the US Federal Reserve, which tightened its policy by the same margin on Wednesday...

