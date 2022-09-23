Spot gold and US gold futures fall as bond yields hold near multi-year peaks
The Reserve Bank aims to spare SA more pain further down the road
French energy company EDF Renewables signs agreements with Eskom and the government to build wind farms in the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Business Day TV talks to telecom analyst at Nedbank CIB, Preshendran Odayar
Business Day TV speaks to Erwin Rode from Rode & Associates
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
UN chief deeply concerned over reports of Russia's plan to annex more of Ukraine
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest, unions march for better pay, Russia cracks down on anti-Putin rallies, Germany's Oktoberfest resumes after two-year hiatus, Iranians protest the death of a woman in ...
The JSE is confronting weaker Asian markets on Friday as international investors continue to absorb the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates while local investors process the SA Reserve Bank doing the same on home soil this week.
The SA Reserve Bank hiked interest rates by 75 basis points, as expected to 6.25%, joining the US Federal Reserve, which tightened its policy by the same margin on Wednesday...
JSE on shaky ground as Asian and US markets weaken
Local investors digest the SA Reserve Bank raising interest rates by 75 basis points
