The US Federal Reserve has flagged more interest rate hikes
Thursday, September 22 2022
FSCA favours central body to find beneficiaries of unclaimed funds such as pension savings
DA-led coalition ousts Johnson for failing to do oversight on service delivery
Business Day TV speaks to Andre Botha from TreasuryOne
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow tells Denver Gold Forum that world at ‘inflection point’ amid uncertainty
An exodus of professionals to countries such as the US, UK and Canada has left companies scrambling
His model has correctly predicted the winners of the past two World Cups
Most people are visiting virtual worlds through plain old screens. Mark Zuckerberg needs to plan accordingly
The JSE is facing lower markets on Thursday morning after declines in Asia tracked the US overnight, which was dragged down by the US Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to tame high inflation, while all eyes will be on the SA Reserve Bank’s interest rate announcement on Thursday afternoon.
The Fed raised its policy rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday as the world’s most influential central bank seeks to subdue stubbornly high inflation. This was the fifth increase in a row...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE faces lower Asian markets after Federal Reserve hikes interest rate
The JSE is facing lower markets on Thursday morning after declines in Asia tracked the US overnight, which was dragged down by the US Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to tame high inflation, while all eyes will be on the SA Reserve Bank’s interest rate announcement on Thursday afternoon.
The Fed raised its policy rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday as the world’s most influential central bank seeks to subdue stubbornly high inflation. This was the fifth increase in a row...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.