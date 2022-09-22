×

Markets

JSE faces lower Asian markets after Federal Reserve hikes interest rate

BL Premium
22 September 2022 - 07:35 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing lower markets on Thursday morning after declines in Asia tracked the US overnight, which was dragged down by the US Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to tame high inflation, while all eyes will be on the SA Reserve Bank’s interest rate announcement on Thursday afternoon.

The Fed raised its policy rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday as the world’s most influential central bank seeks to subdue stubbornly high inflation. This was the fifth increase in a row...

