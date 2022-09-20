×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — September 20 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

20 September 2022 - 21:50
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand in R18/$ territory and heading towards ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Why the rand is under pressure
Markets
3.
JSE set to benefit from gains on Wall Street and ...
Markets
4.
PODCAST | Stagflation or deflation: what part of ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses but sits at ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.