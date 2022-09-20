Market data — September 20 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Study finds 33% of respondents depressed, 45% fearful and 29% lonely
Business Day TV talks to Climate Group executive director of systems change, Mike Peirce
Constitutional court strikes down section of Executive Ethics Code that does not require members of a party’s executive to declare the donations they get for party campaigns
Stock exchange hires Gemini executive Ira Auerbach to run the digital division
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
Eritreans are fighting alongside Ethiopian government forces, says Tigray People's Liberation Front
US and international squads will be missing key players when they face each other later this week
Ghanaian researcher Ken Kweku Nimo explores the continent’s achievements, movements and brands in a gorgeous new book
