×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes flat while rand weakens to one-month low

US Federal Reserve’s latest minutes provided little direction as its signals on interest rates and inflation were mixed

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 19:37 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE ended little changed on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve’s mixed signals overnight about the trajectory of inflation and interest rates — the two interrelated themes that have been driving market psychology for months.

The all share eked out a gain of 0.06% to settle at 71,011.30 points, with the top end of the resource market recovering 1% after steep losses a day earlier. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.