Markets

Asian stocks fall on Fed rate hike concerns

Investors remain unsure on how much the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates

12 August 2022 - 07:39 Sam Byford
File photo: BLOOMBERG/CHAN LONG HEI
File photo: BLOOMBERG/CHAN LONG HEI

Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses and the yen fell on Friday as investors remained filled with uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to tackle inflation despite softer numbers earlier this week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.10%, and Australia's AXJO was down 0.62%.

Japan’s Nikkei was the major outlier, surging 2.37% to its highest level since January as markets reopened following a national holiday.

The yen fell 1.24% and was trading at 133.39/$.

The slight easing of inflation readings this week had driven global stocks higher and capped a rising dollar, until a string of Fed speakers put paid to expectations of the central bank going slow on further policy tightening. China’s blue-chip stock index posted its biggest jump in more than three months on Thursday.

“The Fed is going to do what they said, which is whatever it takes to address inflation, so you are seeing some repositioning around that out of US equities,” said Carlos Casanova, senior economist at UBP.

The S&P 500 closed down 0.07% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.58% overnight, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08%.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president Mary Daly said on Thursday that while a 50 basis point rate hike next month “makes sense” given economic data, she would be open to a bigger hike if necessary. The rate is now in the 2.25%-2.5% range.

Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said he believes the Fed is likely to need to lift its policy rate to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, in line with what Fed chair Jerome Powell signalled after the Fed’s latest meeting in July.

And, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari, the most hawkish of his 18 colleagues said he has not “seen anything that changes” the need to raise the Fed’s policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and to 4.4% by the end of 2023.

Chewing over those comments, investors were still unsure how set the Fed is.

Odds of a 75 basis point hike in September were as high as 68% earlier in the week, but are now around 34%, where they were a week ago.

US 10-year Treasury yields held firm after rising overnight and were last trading at 2.8766%.

In commodities, Brent crude oil futures fell 0.63% to $98.97 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude was also down, dropping 0.69% to $93.69.

Brent is still on track to gain more than 4% this week, while WTI looks likely to mark a weekly climb of 5%.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, shaved some overnight gains and lost 1.22% to trade at $23,916.

Spot gold was down 0.14% at $17,687/oz.

Reuters

Biden signs chips law with $52bn to boost domestic competition with China

US semiconductor companies are planning billions of dollars in new investments spurred by government funding
News
2 days ago

Asian shares firm despite fall on Wall Street

Asia-Pacific bond yields follow US treasury yields higher after Fed signals it is not finished hiking rates
Markets
1 week ago

Indian tycoons set sights beyond traditional areas of rivalry

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani now pursue opportunities in e-commerce, data streaming and digital storage
News
1 week ago
