Asian stocks fall on Fed rate hike concerns

Benchmark contracts head for weekly gains as recession fears ease
The fun and games in this innovative and rapidly changing sector will be well worth watching
Upgrade of outdated tobacco law on the way at last
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
In a brief statement the telecom group says it has noted the interest by peer Rain in a tie-up, but no formal offer has been made
Credit bureau sees more defaults ahead as central bank increases interest rates
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
The monetary policy committee increases the key policy rate to 6% from 5%
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
US secretary of state Antony Blinken visits SA, a fire in Cuba damages its main fuel storage facility, Kenyans vote for a new president, protests in Venezuela, and more
Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses and the yen fell on Friday as investors remained filled with uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to tackle inflation despite softer numbers earlier this week.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.10%, and Australia's AXJO was down 0.62%.
Japan’s Nikkei was the major outlier, surging 2.37% to its highest level since January as markets reopened following a national holiday.
The yen fell 1.24% and was trading at 133.39/$.
The slight easing of inflation readings this week had driven global stocks higher and capped a rising dollar, until a string of Fed speakers put paid to expectations of the central bank going slow on further policy tightening. China’s blue-chip stock index posted its biggest jump in more than three months on Thursday.
“The Fed is going to do what they said, which is whatever it takes to address inflation, so you are seeing some repositioning around that out of US equities,” said Carlos Casanova, senior economist at UBP.
The S&P 500 closed down 0.07% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.58% overnight, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08%.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president Mary Daly said on Thursday that while a 50 basis point rate hike next month “makes sense” given economic data, she would be open to a bigger hike if necessary. The rate is now in the 2.25%-2.5% range.
Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said he believes the Fed is likely to need to lift its policy rate to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, in line with what Fed chair Jerome Powell signalled after the Fed’s latest meeting in July.
And, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari, the most hawkish of his 18 colleagues said he has not “seen anything that changes” the need to raise the Fed’s policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and to 4.4% by the end of 2023.
Chewing over those comments, investors were still unsure how set the Fed is.
Odds of a 75 basis point hike in September were as high as 68% earlier in the week, but are now around 34%, where they were a week ago.
US 10-year Treasury yields held firm after rising overnight and were last trading at 2.8766%.
In commodities, Brent crude oil futures fell 0.63% to $98.97 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude was also down, dropping 0.69% to $93.69.
Brent is still on track to gain more than 4% this week, while WTI looks likely to mark a weekly climb of 5%.
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, shaved some overnight gains and lost 1.22% to trade at $23,916.
Spot gold was down 0.14% at $17,687/oz.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian stocks fall on Fed rate hike concerns
Investors remain unsure on how much the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses and the yen fell on Friday as investors remained filled with uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to tackle inflation despite softer numbers earlier this week.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.10%, and Australia's AXJO was down 0.62%.
Japan’s Nikkei was the major outlier, surging 2.37% to its highest level since January as markets reopened following a national holiday.
The yen fell 1.24% and was trading at 133.39/$.
The slight easing of inflation readings this week had driven global stocks higher and capped a rising dollar, until a string of Fed speakers put paid to expectations of the central bank going slow on further policy tightening. China’s blue-chip stock index posted its biggest jump in more than three months on Thursday.
“The Fed is going to do what they said, which is whatever it takes to address inflation, so you are seeing some repositioning around that out of US equities,” said Carlos Casanova, senior economist at UBP.
The S&P 500 closed down 0.07% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.58% overnight, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08%.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank president Mary Daly said on Thursday that while a 50 basis point rate hike next month “makes sense” given economic data, she would be open to a bigger hike if necessary. The rate is now in the 2.25%-2.5% range.
Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said he believes the Fed is likely to need to lift its policy rate to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, in line with what Fed chair Jerome Powell signalled after the Fed’s latest meeting in July.
And, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari, the most hawkish of his 18 colleagues said he has not “seen anything that changes” the need to raise the Fed’s policy rate to 3.9% by year-end and to 4.4% by the end of 2023.
Chewing over those comments, investors were still unsure how set the Fed is.
Odds of a 75 basis point hike in September were as high as 68% earlier in the week, but are now around 34%, where they were a week ago.
US 10-year Treasury yields held firm after rising overnight and were last trading at 2.8766%.
In commodities, Brent crude oil futures fell 0.63% to $98.97 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude was also down, dropping 0.69% to $93.69.
Brent is still on track to gain more than 4% this week, while WTI looks likely to mark a weekly climb of 5%.
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, shaved some overnight gains and lost 1.22% to trade at $23,916.
Spot gold was down 0.14% at $17,687/oz.
Reuters
Biden signs chips law with $52bn to boost domestic competition with China
Asian shares firm despite fall on Wall Street
Indian tycoons set sights beyond traditional areas of rivalry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asian shares rally on hopes of inflation peak
HSBC faces months of turmoil from Ping An push for Asian spinoff
Economic turbulence rattles South Asia, echoing the ‘97 financial crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.