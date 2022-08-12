×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces muted Asian markets on Friday as investor wait for fresh catalysts

Equities have been buoyed this week by better than expected US inflation numbers, which have eased concerns about future interest rate hikes

12 August 2022 - 07:28 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The JSE faces a somewhat subdued Asian session on Friday morning, but still needs to lose about 2.5% to reach last week's close.

Riskier assets got a significant shot in the arm this week after US consumer inflation numbers came in well below expectations, still climbing a hefty 8.5% year on year in July, but still enough to ease concerns about future interest rate hikes.

US producer inflation was much better than expected in July, data showed on Thursday, falling to 9.8% year on year, from 11.4% previously. 

There was, however, little market interest following Wednesday’s more closely watched consumer prices, National Australia Bank economist Taylor Nugent said in a note.

Local data was less impressive on Thursday, with manufacturing showing a fourth month of contraction in June, and mining a fifth month, however the JSE had still added 2.18%.

In morning trade on Friday the Hang Seng was up 0.11% while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.16%. Japan’s Nikkei, closed on Thursday for a public holiday, had gained 2.46%.

Tencent was down 0.46%, with the Chinese tech giant important to the JSE due to the Naspers stable.

Gold was up 0.11% to $1,791.06/oz while platinum was little changed at $956.80. Brent crude was 0.23% lower at $99.11 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R16.25/$, having firmed 3.2% over the past five sessions.

The local corporate calendar is bare on Friday, as is the economic calendar.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Markets
12 hours ago

WATCH: Easing US inflation boosts rand

Business Day TV speaks to RMB head of FX execution Matete Thulare
Markets
12 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains most in a month on latest US supplier inflation data

Industrial metals continue momentum as investors cheer another better-than-expected inflation report in the US
Markets
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Relief over US inflation drives rand up the most ...
Markets
2.
JSE firmer as investors digest ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains most in a month on latest ...
Markets
4.
Prices of oil slip as Druzhba pipeline is ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces muted Asian markets on Friday as ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE firmer as investors digest better-than-expected US CPI data

Markets

Oil steady after energy agency increases demand growth forecast

Markets

Wall Street, oil gain on prospect of less aggressive rate hikes

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains most in a month on latest US supplier inflation data

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.