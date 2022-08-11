×

WATCH: Easing US inflation boosts rand

Business Day TV speaks to RMB head of FX execution Matete Thulare

11 August 2022 - 21:13
The rand has made a comeback. The local unit is trading near a five-year high, mainly driven by the softer-than-expected US inflation data. Business Day TV discussed the moves playing out in the currency scene with RMB’s head of FX execution Matete Thulare.

