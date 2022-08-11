×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Is Transnet’s upswing sustainable?

Business Day TV speaks to African Rail Industry Association CEO Mesela Nhlapo

11 August 2022 - 21:09
A locomotive belonging to Transnet. Picture: BLOOMBERG/OAKBAY RESOURCES & ENERGY
A locomotive belonging to Transnet. Picture: BLOOMBERG/OAKBAY RESOURCES & ENERGY

Transnet is back in the black after posting an annual profit of R5bn, but the African Rail Industry Association (ARIA) says maintenance backlogs and a growing salary bill puts the rail parastatal’s sustainability at risk. Business Day TV spoke to ARIA CEO Mesela Nhlapo for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Nedbank lifts interim dividend by 81%

Business Day TV speaks to Nedbank CFO Mike Davis
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: MTN reports double-digit earnings growth

Business Day TV talks to Dobek Pater, telcos analyst at Africa Analysis
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Strong demand for packaged goods, higher selling prices boost Mpact

Business Day TV speaks to Mpact CEO Bruce Strong
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Women in Private Equity

Michael Avery talks to Dinao Lerutla, Daniella Keet, Janice Johnston and Langa Madonko about gender diversity in private-equity and venture-capital ...
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sasol gas hike will take bread from the poor, ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Johann Rupert says he won’t be ‘blackmailed’ into ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Rain approaches Telkom about R40bn merger
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Avoiding the greylist is not up to the Treasury ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Mantengu relisting a first step in unlocking ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.