Market data — June 7 2022

The president’s responses to relevations of the robbery at his farm show he has a serious case to answer
NPA says Downer has its full support and he will continue to lead the prosecution team against Zuma and Thales
Province wants to avoid a repeat of the 2017 when it lost out on key national positions
Business Day TV talks to Sygnia's CEO David Hufton
Business Day TV talks to Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel
Losses suffered by the table grape industry due to quality claims caused by shipment delays could be close to R1bn
The initiative is to help Nigeria reach its climate obligations of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
Sources from vice-president’s camp say changes at an ordinary congress were aimed at entrenching incumbent Danny Jordaan as president
A selection of gift ideas to improve your father's experience of home for Father’s Day on June 19
