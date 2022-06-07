Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE surrenders Monday’s gains Australia’s surprisingly big rate hike catches investors by surprise with looming US jobs data and Fed meeting adding to the cautious mood B L Premium

The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday as interest rates and global growth concerns weighed on markets in the wake of a steep hike by an unexpectedly steep hike by Australia’s central bank.

US inflation data, due on Friday, and next week’s meeting of the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee are adding to the caution, analysts said...