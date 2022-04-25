Markets CURRENCY MOVEMENTS Bet against the rand at your peril, despite 6% fall, analysts warn Reality is catching up with the local currency after higher commodity prices shielded it from a selloff in emerging markets B L Premium

Reality may have finally caught up with the rand, which slumped almost 6% last week — its biggest weekly drop since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic — but betting against it could be an expensive mistake, analysts warn.

The slump threatens the rand’s status as a surprise winner in 2022 as higher commodity prices shielded it from a sell-off in emerging markets, which have taken a hit from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and prospects of faster interest rate hikes in developed markets...