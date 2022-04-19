Rand falls to lowest in month amid power cuts and global growth worries
But one analyst says the rand ‘should gain some support from higher commodity prices and resource-driven dollar inflows'
19 April 2022 - 14:01
The rand weakened to the lowest in a month against the dollar on Tuesday at midday, as global growth amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and load-shedding weighed on the currency.
The local currency fell about 1.5% against the dollar in intraday trading — the most since late February — as Russia’s move into eastern Ukraine raised market jitters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had begun a new campaign to conquer the Donbas region in the east of his country...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now