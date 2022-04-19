Markets Rand falls to lowest in month amid power cuts and global growth worries But one analyst says the rand ‘should gain some support from higher commodity prices and resource-driven dollar inflows' B L Premium

The rand weakened to the lowest in a month against the dollar on Tuesday at midday, as global growth amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and load-shedding weighed on the currency.

The local currency fell about 1.5% against the dollar in intraday trading — the most since late February — as Russia’s move into eastern Ukraine raised market jitters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had begun a new campaign to conquer the Donbas region in the east of his country...