WATCH: The week in perspective

It has been a bad week for KwaZulu-Natal , Eskom and the economy.



The human and economic costs of the recent KZN rains and floods mount. In announcing another National State of Disaster this week to deal with the socioeconomic consequences of the floods in KZN, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that National Treasury would make R1bn immediately available for the disaster effort.

He said the finance minister would also approach parliament for additional resources. What was also noteworthy about Ramaphosa’s message was the acceptance that the public did not trust government with emergency funds and resources, and that special steps would be taken to prevent any ‘looting’ and corruption.



The rand has been in free fall along with the national mood.



To put this in perspective Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities, Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University, and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.