Markets

JSE set for another blockbuster day

The all share index surged the most since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, demonstrating the erratic behaviour of the market

17 March 2022 - 08:35 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The JSE is likely to have another blockbuster session on Thursday, a day after the all share index surged the most since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, demonstrating the erratic behaviour of the market.

The local share market will take its cue from Asia where technology stocks rallied for the second consecutive session after China boosted market confidence by pledging to ease its regulatory regime.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng leapt another 6% on Thursday, led by technology stocks, adding to a 9% gain in the previous session.

The all share jumped 4% on Wednesday, led by big industrial stocks in particular. The banking index rose its highest level since March 2018. But resources unperformed in line with commodity prices, which have come off the boil.

Brent crude was just below $100 a barrel, after pushing to $139 a barrel just more than a week ago, the highest level in 14 years.

The rand was relatively steady in early trade, after strengthening just more than 1% late on Wednesday to break below the psychological level of R15/$, boosted by global risk-on appetite. The rand changed hands to the dollar at R14.91.

As widely expected, the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 basis points, its first increase in three years, and signalled six more increases by year-end, saying the US economy was strong enough to absorb the tighter monetary policy.

The market reaction was sanguine, suggesting that the degree of potential increases has already been discounted.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps 3 days of losses with Fed decision imminent

A 25 basis-point hike by the Fed is almost a foregone conclusion, so investors are likely to focus on the inflation outlook
Markets
15 hours ago

Fed lifts rate for first time since 2018 and signals six more ahead

Policymakers led by chair Jerome Powell voted 8-1 to lift  key rate to a target range of 0.25% to 0.5% amid surging inflation
News
14 hours ago

Gold rises after US Fed hikes interest rates

Investors are keeping a close eye on the Russia-Ukraine crisis
Markets
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Beijing’s promises help shares in Naspers stable ...
Markets
2.
JSE set for another blockbuster day
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand holds steady as Fed meets
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps 3 days of losses with Fed ...
Markets
5.
Russia supply warning pushes up oil prices
Markets

Related Articles

Russia supply warning pushes up oil prices

Markets

Gold slides as US Treasury yields rise on rate hike bets

Markets

European shares rise on hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.