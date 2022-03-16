Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps 3 days of losses with Fed decision imminent A 25 basis-point hike by the Fed is almost a foregone conclusion, so investors are likely to focus on the inflation outlook B L Premium

The JSE snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, tracking firmer global market as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement later in the day.

The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate for the first time since 2018 to subdue prices that are running at the fastest pace in four decades. Investors are also wanting a sense of inflation expectations from the members of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and how many rate hikes they think will be needed to curb the upward pressure on prices...