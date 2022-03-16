MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps 3 days of losses with Fed decision imminent
A 25 basis-point hike by the Fed is almost a foregone conclusion, so investors are likely to focus on the inflation outlook
16 March 2022 - 19:16
The JSE snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, tracking firmer global market as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement later in the day.
The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate for the first time since 2018 to subdue prices that are running at the fastest pace in four decades. Investors are also wanting a sense of inflation expectations from the members of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and how many rate hikes they think will be needed to curb the upward pressure on prices...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now