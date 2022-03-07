Markets

Gold hits $2,000/oz as Ukraine-Russia conflict worsens

Gold is benefiting from its traditional safe haven status, reaching levels last seen in August 2020

07 March 2022 - 11:00 Asha Sistla
Picture: 123RF/bashta
Picture: 123RF/bashta

Bengaluru — Gold prices hit $2,000 for the first time in 1-1/2 years, with investors rushing to the safe-haven metal as the Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens, while supply disruption fears sent palladium to an all-time high on Monday.

Spot gold was up 1.1% at $1,990.20 an ounce by 7.51am GMT, after scaling its highest since August 19, 2020 at $2,000.69 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 1.4% to $1,993.30.

“Gold will likely find some heavy traffic around the $2,000 level initially, but once it is cleared, assuming no change in the Ukraine situation, it will quickly move to the $2,100 region and on to new all-time highs,” said Oanda senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Fighting stopped about 200,000 people from evacuating the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol for a second day in a row on Sunday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his invasion unless Kyiv surrendered.

Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose to their highest since mid-March 2021 on Friday.

Spot gold may keep rising towards $2,065 an ounce, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao. Palladium jumped 8.7% to $3,263.25 per ounce, on course for its best day since March 2020, after hitting an all-time high of $3,315 earlier.

Russia accounts for 40% of global production of the metal, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions.

“We’re looking at a very significant pickup in concerns around the disruptions with Ukraine seemingly because the conflict is showing signs of broadening,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX, pointing to speculations about more Western sanctions, perhaps even a formal ban on Russian oil imports.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $25.79 an ounce, while platinum gained 2.7% to $1,151.51.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russia’s resolve to pursue war poses stern test ...
Markets
2.
JSE could struggle on Monday as oil surges to ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tumbles with Naspers falling the ...
Markets
4.
Oil hits 2008 highs as ban on Russian oil imports ...
Markets
5.
Gold bursts through $2,000 mark as palladium hits ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.