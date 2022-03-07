Plastic is here to stay, says Mpact CEO Bruce Strong
This is despite the anti-plastic movement gaining traction globally
07 March 2022 - 11:00
UPDATED 17 March 2022 - 04:07
Bruce Strong, CEO of Mpact, the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa, says plastic still has a crucial role to play, particularly in food storage and reducing carbon emissions, despite the anti-plastic movement gaining traction globally.
“The world is anti-plastic at the moment but the anti-plastic sentiment is to a large extent misplaced,” Strong told Business Day on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now