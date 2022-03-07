Companies / Industrials Plastic is here to stay, says Mpact CEO Bruce Strong This is despite the anti-plastic movement gaining traction globally B L Premium

Bruce Strong, CEO of Mpact, the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa, says plastic still has a crucial role to play, particularly in food storage and reducing carbon emissions, despite the anti-plastic movement gaining traction globally.

“The world is anti-plastic at the moment but the anti-plastic sentiment is to a large extent misplaced,” Strong told Business Day on Monday...