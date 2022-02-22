MARKET WRAP: JSE gains in late flurry but all eyes are on Ukraine
US president Joe Biden to give an update on Washington’s response to Russian President Vladimir Putin being granted sweeping powers to deploy troops abroad
22 February 2022 - 19:27
A late flurry of buying pushed the JSE to a firmer close on Tuesday though the prospect of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine kept investors’ nerves jangling.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he would recognise the independence of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, undercutting peace talks with the US and Western European allies, and prompting deeper sanctions from Washington and the UK...
