MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE extend Monday’s gains

Weaker dollar and overnight rally in tech shares boost sentiment with US jobs data on the horizon

01 February 2022 - 19:35 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand extended its gains against the dollar on Tuesday, strengthening along with other emerging-market currencies, while the JSE recorded a positive start to February after Monday’s gains.

The local currency touched an intraday best of R15.1987/$ after weakening R15.7 on Friday...

