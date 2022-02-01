Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE extend Monday’s gains Weaker dollar and overnight rally in tech shares boost sentiment with US jobs data on the horizon B L Premium

The rand extended its gains against the dollar on Tuesday, strengthening along with other emerging-market currencies, while the JSE recorded a positive start to February after Monday’s gains.

The local currency touched an intraday best of R15.1987/$ after weakening R15.7 on Friday...